Revealed: Stunning salary Bruno Fernandes will be offered in new Man Utd contract - with Red Devils desperate to keep record-breaking captain at Old Trafford

United remain secure with Fernandes under contract until next June, alongside a club option for a further 12 months. However, chiefs are confident this blockbuster package will persuade their captain to commit his remaining peak years to Old Trafford on a new four or five-year agreement.

With his immediate focus now shifting to Portugal's World Cup campaign in America, formal signatures are widely anticipated upon his return, providing Carrick with a settled squad ahead of their demanding European return.