Revealed: Man Utd will face major Andre Onana issue if Michael Carrick guides club back into Champions League

Manchester United are facing a dilemma over the future of Andre Onana, sources have told ESPN, with the goalkeeper's wages set to spike if they qualify for Europe.

Onana joined Turkish side Trabzonspor in a season-long loan deal in September, a move that was facilitated, in part, by a significant reduction in Onana's wage at United after missing out on European qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.

But with Michael Carrick's team third in the Premier League table and on course to reach the Champions League, Onana's salary is set to return to its original level.

Sources have told ESPN that there are concerns at United that the increase will make it more difficult to generate interest in the 29-year-old over the summer, as the club looks to balance the books while potentially moving him on.







