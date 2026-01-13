Revealed: Kylian Mbappe took huge risk to try and SAVE Xabi Alonso's job at Real Madrid

The medical reality facing Mbappe prior to the final was stark. The knee sprain he was carrying was serious enough that the club’s medical staff had scheduled his return for late January. However, the desperation of the situation led to a change in plans. It is understood that Alonso, acutely aware of the precariousness of his position, pushed heavily to use his best player, even if only for a cameo role towards the end of the match.

Mbappe, yielding to the pleas of a coaching staff he held in high regard, agreed to play. Contrary to rumours circulating before the match, the French international did not receive pain-killing injections to get through the game. Instead, he played through the discomfort naturally, ignoring multiple warnings from medical professionals about the threat of a relapse.

The risk was significant; aggravating a knee sprain could have led to much more painful consequences and a lengthy spell on the sidelines during the crucial Champions League knockout phase. That Mbappe was willing to ignore these warnings highlights the severity of the crisis at Real Madrid and the loyalty the squad - or at least its biggest star - felt towards the Basque tactician.

Despite the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star's sacrifice, he faced heavy criticism in the wake of the Super Cup defeat. He discouraged his team-mates from giving a guard of honour to their victorious rivals, despite claims Alonso had instructed them to go through with the traditional niceties.

