Revealed: Hansi Flick issued strong warning to Marcus Rashford before giving green light to Barcelona transfer amid internal concerns about Man Utd outcast

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick issued a strong warning to Marcus Rashford before approving the English forward's loan move to the club. The German coach had a direct conversation with the Manchester United outcast last week before he travelled to Catalonia. Rashford is expected to be announced as a new Barcelona signing this week.

  • Flick issued warning to Rashford
  • Manager approved Rashford's loan move
  • Rashford to be unveiled as Barca player
