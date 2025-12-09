Revealed: Barcelona's stance on Nico Schlotterbeck transfer as Borussia Dortmund defender weighs up Real Madrid and Bayern Munich options

While the need for a left-sided central defender became all the more pertinent following uncertainty surrounding Ronald Araujo's fitness, Barcelona are reportedly not fully convinced that Schlotterbeck is the answer to their problems. According to reports from Sky Sport, although the Blaugrana have tracked the defender for some time, there are "mixed opinions" within the club's sporting department regarding his suitability for their high-line system.

Manager Hansi Flick knows the centre-back intimately, having handed him his senior international debut during his time in charge of the German national team. However, despite this existing relationship, it is understood that Flick is not actively pushing the board to prioritise the signing. The club's scouts appreciate the defender's ball-playing ability, but concerns over his consistency at the elite level have led to a "wait and see" approach, meaning he is currently viewed as an option rather than a priority target for the upcoming windows.