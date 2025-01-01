Revealed: Arne Slot 'not impressed' with Federico Chiesa's 'application & mentality' at Liverpool as 'homesick' ex-Juventus star is tipped to leave Anfield in January
Arne Slot is reportedly "not impressed" by Federico Chiesa's "application and mentality" at Liverpool, with the Italian now being linked with an exit.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Slot unimpressed with Chiesa
- Italian winger could leave Liverpool this month
- Has played only four games for the Reds