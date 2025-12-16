AFP
'Result should be completely different' - Ruben Amorim points finger after Man Utd held to draw by Bournemouth in 'crazy' eight-goal thriller
Chaos, quality and a familiar sense of regret
Amad Diallo gave United an early advantage that set the tone for an assertive opening spell. Bournemouth responded swiftly, though, with Antoine Semenyo restoring parity with a low drive across United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, before the winger then walked a disciplinary tightrope after appearing to put his hand around Diogo Dalot’s throat during a heated exchange. United regained control just before the interval when Casemiro finished clinically to send the home side in ahead at the break. Yet the lead barely survived the restart. Within seconds of the second half kicking off, Bournemouth struck again through Evanilson, exploiting a lapse in concentration that has become an all-too-familiar theme at Old Trafford.
The visitors then edged ahead themselves from a James Tavernier free-kick, one that Lammens may feel he should have dealt with more decisively. Still, United refused to fold. Bruno Fernandes curled home a sublime set piece of his own before Matheus Cunha fired in two minutes later, sending Old Trafford into raptures as United reclaimed a 4-3 lead. However, that sense of triumph was fleeting. Five minutes on, Eli Junior Kroupi found space to finish calmly, bringing Bournemouth level once more, which broke the hearts of United faithful.
Amorim fumes after succumbing to a draw
For Amorim, the frustration was unmistakable. Speaking after the final whistle, he insisted United’s dominance, particularly before the interval, should have translated into victory.
"It's really disappointing. We are really disappointed. Crazy game," he said. "It might look like we lost the two points in the second half but I think we lost them in the first half. We dominated and created so many chances. We had to go to half-time with a different result. In the end we deserved more. It was a fun game for everyone at home. I think we started really well. We did a very good first half. The result should be completely different."
Amorim pointed to the opening stages of the second half as a decisive moment, referencing similar lapses earlier in the season.
"I think six minutes into the second half, similar to Nottingham [Forest], we lost the concentration and they scored two goals, but we managed to get back into the game," he added. "We score two goals again and then we have to finish the game. A throw-in in our possession, we need to think about, not to go again but to take calm and to close the game. In the end, it was a fun game."
Amorim still lauded the effort put in
Despite the late goal, Amorim admitted he briefly believed his team had done enough.
"Yes, because I saw the effort of the players," he said. "I saw the effort of the defence, and in the end of the game, when we make 4-3, I have the feeling that we will continue to push, to score another one. We tried, but in the end, it was a draw."
While the dropped points stung, Amorim was keen to separate performance from outcome. Compared with United’s previous home displays, he felt this showing represented genuine progress.
"When you win away, you should win at home," he concluded. "But we need to focus on the performance, today was different from the last two at home. So that is also a point that we take and pay attention, it’s completely different. The result is the same, it’s one point. It's frustrating, but the performance is different. People especially at Old Trafford want to win but they want to be inspired to see a team play good football.
"We did that well in certain moments. It was a good performance but we need to be more clinical because we created so many chances. [Senne] Lammens did really well. There were opportunities for both sides. We created more. We need to find ways of closing the games because this happened many times. That's part of the process. We try to do things the best we can but in some moments it's not enough."
What comes next?
There will be no easing of the challenge. United travel to Aston Villa next weekend to face one of the division’s in-form sides. Amorim will be without two star men for that clash, too, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad set to head off to the AFCON.
