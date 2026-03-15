Revealed: The man responsible for Chelsea’s centre spot huddle after Premier League referee Paul Tierney is caught up in ‘brainchild’ of rugby league legend

Isa, the 37-year-old Samoan icon who achieved legendary status with Wigan Warriors, was appointed as the club's player support and development officer in February 2025. Despite coming from a different sporting code, his impact on the atmosphere at Cobham has been instantaneous. Isa’s transition to football follows a career-ending injury in 2024, where a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle sidelined him during Wigan's trophy-winning run. The practice of the huddle, often considered the brainchild of those with backgrounds in rugby league where collective focus is paramount, has become a staple of Chelsea's matchday routine.

“That comes from unity,” Rosenior told BBC’s Match of the Day a week ago. “That comes from the players. It doesn’t come from me. As their manager, it makes me really proud to see. They’ve taken a lot of message on board from not just myself, but from the staff. Willie Isa is a top man and he’s from rugby, he’s from New Zealand, and he’s spoken a lot about our togetherness and the players have taken it on board.”