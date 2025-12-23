CAF
'Put respect on his name!' - Nicolas Jackson backed for AFCON Golden Boot after scoring brace in Senegal's opening win over Botswana
Jackson at the double for Senegal
Jackson opened the scoring five minutes before half-time when he converted a low cross from Ismail Jakobs to break the deadlock. His second arrived just before the hour mark from close range after good work from Ismaila Sarr. Senegal then wrapped up a comfortable victory when Cherif Ndiaye finished off Botswana. Yet it could have been even better for Jackson. He had a glorious chance to bag a hat-trick with just 15 minutes of the contest remaining but managed to blaze over a good chance when well-placed. While Jackson may not have taken home the match ball, he did walk off with the Man of the Match award for his performance.
Jackson backed for AFCON Golden Boot
Jackson's goals mean some fans are already backing the Senegal attacker to finish the tournament as top scorer.
@todocampista8 posted: "We’re leaving this tournament as the top goal scorer, put respect on NICOLAS JACKSON’S NAME," while @lyle_gold added: "Watching Nicolas Jackson in flow state is a spiritual experience."
The Senegal star now has eight goal contributions in his last five starts for Senegal and is part of an exciting attacking quartet alongside Sadio Mane, Illiman Ndiaye and Sarr. Senegal headed into the tournament as one of the favourites for victory, and their win over Botswana shows they may take some stopping this year.
Senegal star happy with double
Jackson spoke to the media after the game. He said: "Very happy to win the man of the match. Hopefully many more to come but right now that's not important. We just try to focus for the next game, and prepare ourselves, we have three days for the next game. We are very happy we won and now we move on to the next one. I feel like now I'm grown, it's different from before. I'm happy I scored, but after I missed that one chance I just try to forget and move to the next chance because I know I will have another one. I'm happy I scored two, but it's never enough. I just forget this game and try to focus on the next one."
'We could have scored more' - Senegal manager's verdict
Senegal boss Pape Thiaw also happy with victory but felt his team could have won by a bigger maring. He told reporters: "What I take away from this match is the seriousness of the team. The players followed the instructions and got the job done. The first match of this competition was crucial, and it was essential to start well. These boys wanted this win and fought hard to get it, credit to them. We faced a very strong team, with a low and compact block. We could have scored more, but above all, what stands out is my team's commitment and discipline."
Opportunity knocks for Jackson
AFCON 2025 does offer Jackson a chance to shine after a quiet start to his Bayern Munich career. The forward move on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with the deal including a mandatory purchase option if he plays a requisite amount of game for the Bavarian giants. Jackson has made 12 Bundesliga appearances so far, scoring just three goals, and looks to have little chance pf replacing Harry Kane as Bayern's No. 1 striker. Staying permanently at Bayern is currently looking unrealistic for Jackson, but if he can shine with Senegal at AFCON he could potentially attract interest from other admirers in search of attacking reinforcements.
What comes next for Senegal?
Senegal's next game at AFCON is against DR Congo on December 27th before a final group fixture against Benin three days later. The Lions of Teranga will be expected to cruise into the knockout stages as they aim to lift the trophy for a second time, after winning their maiden title in 2021.
