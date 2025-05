This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Reports: Matías Almeyda unlikely to join Monterrey as he has an offer from a United Arab Emirates club Liga MX M. Almeyda Monterrey The coach is expected to sign with a club in the United Arab Emirates Almeyda won the Liga MX title with Chivas in 2017

Torrent is next on the list for Monterrey

Rayados will make their Club World Cup debut on June 17 against Inter