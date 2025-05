This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Report: Chivas land PSV's Richard Ledezma as first signing ahead of Apertura 2025 Liga MX R. Ledezma CD Guadalajara The 24-year-old right-back is expected to join the Red and Whites on a contract through June 2029. Ledezma is valued at over $3 million

He has featured in 38 matches for PSV across all competitions this season

He will become Chivas' first signing ahead of the Apertura 2025