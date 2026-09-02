Alex Todd
'First time in England!' – Why five-time champion Reo Hatate swapped Celtic for Burnley
Clarets secure Hatate deal
Burnley have officially announced the permanent signing of Japan international central midfielder Reo Hatate from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor to mark his first professional move into English football.
Hatate leaves Glasgow after a highly successful five-year spell, during which he played over 190 matches for Celtic. His arrival adds proven serial-winning experience to manager Nicky Hayen's central midfield options for the campaign ahead.
The Japan international represents a major deadline day acquisition for the Lancashire side as they continue to strengthen their squad.
- (C)Getty Images
Thrilled for English challenge
After finalizing his move to Turf Moor, Hatate expressed his delight at securing a fresh challenge in the English game. The midfielder outlined his intention to use his broad experience to help his new team-mates achieve their season goals.
"This is a great move for me," Hatate said after completing his deadline day transfer. "It's my first time playing in England and it's a fantastic club to be joining."
"I'm hoping to bring my experience and knowledge to the dressing room and help the team on the pitch as much as possible to achieve our aim," he added.
Trophy-laden spell at Celtic
Hatate's journey began at Juntendo University before he joined J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale, scoring 12 goals in 77 matches. He moved to Scotland in the 2021-22 winter window, earning man-of-the-match on his debut before scoring twice against rivals Rangers two weeks later.
The 11-cap Japan international went on to win the Scottish league title in every campaign he played in Scotland, collecting five league trophies, two Scottish Cups, and two Scottish League Cups.
Named in the SPL Team of the Year twice, Hatate departs Celtic having scored 33 goals across all competitions during his time in Glasgow.
- Getty Images Sport
Ready for Turf Moor debut
With the paperwork completed, Hatate will link up with his new team-mates at Burnley's training ground to begin integration into Hayen's tactical system.
The experienced midfielder will focus on building match fitness and earning his starting spot in Lancashire.
Burnley supporters will look forward to seeing the Japanese international make his debut as the club pushes forward with their season objectives.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting