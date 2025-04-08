'Remember what happened with Erik ten Hag!' - Man Utd fans rage over 'awful' post-season tour of Kuala Lumpur & Hong Kong announcement as Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS accused of putting money ahead of 'player welfare'
Fans have vented their fury at Sir Jim Ratcliffe over Manchester United's "awful" post-season tour of Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong announcement.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd to play final PL game on May 25
- Will fly out immediately to the Far East for two matches
- Fans slammed Ratcliffe for neglecting 'player welfare'