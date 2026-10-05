‘Sky’s the limit’ - How Reigan Heskey is settling it at Koln following transfer from Man City as ex-England striker dad Emile explains what success looks like for 18-year-old forward

Heskey, who watched on with interest over the summer as England reached the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, has been at St George’s Park with Chase to discuss how the impact of the Three Lions' run at FIFA's flagship event is inspiring a new generation to consider football coaching as a career.

The Chase football coaching programme is providing an avenue for more people to get into football coaching by offering fully funded access to introductory coaching qualifications and professional coaching bursaries for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK.

Heskey has previously told GOAL of why Reigan left Manchester in order to work with different tacticians that can help to develop his game: “I think at 17, 18, if you're ready to play first-team football and you're not getting that and you inevitably won't get it in England, you've got to go somewhere where there's a proven track record. Germany looks like there's a proven track record.

“Our youth system, as in youth international, we've got some fantastic players. The Germans have seen that time and time again in the players. Why aren't we given the opportunity in England?

“We shouldn't necessarily have to go to Germany, we shouldn't necessarily have to go to Belgium, we shouldn't necessarily have to go to France. That's what's happening. We're buying players in England from France, from Germany, at 20, 21. We've got 20, 21-year-olds who we've been playing against them on a regular basis, international level, and beating them.

“And being seen as that crop with Sancho, Phil Foden, that crop, I think it was Marc Guehi as well, was seen as the best in Europe. But we've not been giving the opportunities. Marc Guehi was at Chelsea, he didn't get a chance at Chelsea, he had to leave.

“But others are all getting a chance in their own respective country. And I get it because in England we've got the biggest league and possibly the best league. But our kids are never going to get the chance.

“My son [Jaden] is 20, 21 soon. At 22 I left for Liverpool after playing five seasons [at Leicester]. So we've got too many kids now who are being, I wouldn't say being held back, but they're missing out on important years of learning at 18, 19, 20 to play in the 21s, which gives you nothing. Apart from the EFL Trophy, which is good. I like that, I like it a lot, but that's two games.”