'Referees must protect players like Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr.' - Hansi Flick urges referees to take action against defenders roughing up Barcelona and Real Madrid stars LaLiga H. Flick L. Yamal Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Barcelona

Hansi Flick spoke about the issue of players in LaLiga not being "protected" by referees, giving license to defenders to put in rough challenges.