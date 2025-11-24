'The referee could have taken a bit longer' - David Moyes stunned by Idrissa Gueye red card after clash with own team-mate Michael Keane in famous Man Utd win

Everton’s trip to Old Trafford produced one of the most surreal moments of the Premier League season when Gueye was sent off just 13 minutes into the match for slapping his own team-mate, Keane, during an explosive on-field altercation. The two players clashed after a stray Gueye pass led to a Manchester United chance, and referee Tony Harrington immediately brandished a red card after the Senegal midfielder appeared to slap Keane.

Despite the chaos, Everton regrouped impressively as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drove forward on the counter and fired home a superb strike to give the Toffees the lead before half-time. With Old Trafford expecting a second-half siege against 10 men, the Toffees instead dug in, defended with remarkable organisation, and frustrated United’s increasingly desperate attempts to equalise.

Everton’s resolve held firm as Manchester United squandered chances through Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo. Jordan Pickford produced multiple key saves, and the Toffees escaped with a historic victory; Moyes’ first Premier League win at Old Trafford as an away manager after 17 unsuccessful attempts with Everton, West Ham and Sunderland.