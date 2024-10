Red card after three seconds! Drama in Brazil as Cruzeiro's Rafa Silva receives one of quickest dismissals in football history during top-flight match Cruzeiro Athletico Paranaense Serie A Athletico Paranaense vs Cruzeiro

Rafa Silva was sent off just three seconds into Cruzeiro's 3-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense - one of the quickest sendings off in football history.