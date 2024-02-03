Record-equalling Harry Kane leads below-par Bayern Munich to Gladbach win as champions keep pace with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Bundesliga title showdown

Thomas Hindle
Harry Kane Sacha Aleksandar Pavlovic Boey Eric Dier Bayern 2023-24Getty/GOAL
Harry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaXabi AlonsoBayern Munich vs Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia Moenchengladbach

Harry Kane bagged another crucial goal to help lift Bayern Munich past Borussia Monchengladbach after an underwhelming performance

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gladbach scored opening goal before Pavlovic levelled
  • Kane then matched Luca Toni's goalscoring record
  • De Ligt also on target ahead of Leverkusen showdown

Editors' Picks