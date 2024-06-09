Phil Foden Manchester City 2023-24Getty Images
A record breaking contract for Phil Foden! Man City ready to make England star the highest-paid British player in history with new deal

Phil FodenManchester CityEnglandEuropean ChampionshipPremier League

Phil Foden is reportedly set to be handed a huge new double-your-money contract by Manchester City.

  • City set to make Foden highest-paid British player ever
  • Wages could rise to £375,000-per-week
  • Move comes to ward off any potential Real Madrid interest
