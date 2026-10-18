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Record-breaker Enzo Maresca heaps praise on Man City stars after making Premier League history
Maresca sets new Premier League benchmark
Man City’s relentless march at the top of the Premier League continued on Saturday as they secured a 3-2 win against a resilient Ipswich side. While the three points moved the reigning champions six points clear at the summit, the afternoon belonged to Maresca, who became the first manager in the competition's history to win his opening seven games in charge of a club.
By reaching this milestone, Maresca has eclipsed the records previously held by legendary figures such as Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. All three had managed six consecutive wins at the start of their respective tenures with City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.
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Squad development trumps personal glory
For Maresca, personal accolades remain far less important than the steady, daily development taking place across his squad. While recognizing that professional football is ultimately judged by the ability to secure victories, the Italian tactician highlighted that his true fulfillment stems from watching his players commit to their work and consistently elevate their game on the training pitch.
"I am very happy because it’s a matter of winning games in this business," Maresca said. "We were able to win seven in a row and what made me very happy was day-by-day with the players, the way they are working and how I can see them improving. Today I thought we controlled the game, created chances and were good off the ball. We are doing well and I think that’s the most important thing."
Defending the squad from outside noise
Despite their perfect start to the campaign, Maresca suggested that his players might not be receiving the level of external recognition their dominant performances deserve. However, the former Leicester City boss was quick to point out that the only validation that truly matters for his stars comes from within the dressing room and the coaching staff.
"Absolutely yes but also I understand we give credit to the players. They need to be worried about people inside the club and about me for the credit I give to them. And they are not worried about people who judge from outside because they know people trying to judge them, it’s people who are working who want to create a problem but inside I promise the players are happy, they’re getting credit and I give credit to them,” he explained.
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Champions League preparations begin
City will have little time to dwell on their domestic success as they turn their attention to the Champions League league phase. The Blues are set to host Greek champions AEK Athens on Tuesday, in what promises to be a vibrant atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium. Maresca is fully aware of the importance of the fixture as he looks to maintain momentum across all competitions. Securing a result against the Greek side will be vital for City’s hopes of finishing in the top eight and bypassing the playoff round.
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