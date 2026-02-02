Getty Images Sport
'Going through a really difficult time' - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior provides update on Estevao Willian as wonderkid is granted extended compassionate leave
Rosenior prioritises welfare over silverware
Chelsea’s preparations for their crucial Carabao Cup showdown with Arsenal have been overshadowed by the continued absence of Estevao. The teenage winger missed the weekend’s victory over West Ham after being granted permission to return home to Brazil.
Speaking ahead of the meeting with the Gunners, Rosenior adopted a sombre and protective tone regarding his young star. The Blues boss made it unequivocally clear that football is secondary to the player’s well-being at this moment. When asked if Estevao would be available for selection, Rosenior refused to offer false hope or place demands on the youngster.
"I don't know yet," Rosenior admitted. "With Este, he's a young kid who's come and been magnificent. He's going through a really difficult time for personal reasons and he's on compassionate leave."
The manager’s stance highlights a duty of care towards a player who is still adapting to life on a new continent while navigating personal hardships. Rosenior insisted that the club will support Estevao for as long as necessary, regardless of the magnitude of the upcoming fixtures.
"I won't put any pressure on him," he added. "It has to be right for him and he has to feel he's in the right place to perform for this team."
'Magnificent' Estevao absence leaves void in attack
The potential absence of Estevao for the visit of Arsenal is a significant sporting blow for Chelsea. Since arriving at the club, the Brazilian has been described by his manager as "magnificent," providing a spark and creativity that has been central to the Blues' attacking identity under Rosenior. He has scored two goals and registered as many assists in 18 Premier League matches this season, with a further three strikes coming in the Champions League.
Losing such a pivotal figure ahead of a London derby in a major cup competition presents a tactical headache for the coaching staff. Estevao’s ability to unlock defences has been a key weapon, and his absence was felt even during the win over the Hammers. However, Rosenior’s comments suggest that he is more concerned with the human element than the tactical one.
Double blow as Gittens suffers hamstring strain
Compounding the selection crisis on the wings, Rosenior also delivered a grim update on Gittens. The English forward, who was handed a rare start against West Ham in the hope of staking a claim for a regular spot, lasted just 25 minutes before pulling up.
Gittens was forced off in the first half of the victory, and while the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, Rosenior was visibly disappointed for the player. The manager had hoped the West Ham fixture would be a platform for Gittens to showcase his talent, but his body unfortunately let him down.
"Jamie unfortunately felt his hamstring, I don't know the extent of the injury," the Chelsea head coach revealed. "It's a real shame for him because I wanted to give him a start and I wanted him to show what he could do."
Blues must rally for crucial Gunners cup tie
With both Estevao and Gittens likely unavailable, Chelsea’s depth will be tested to its limit against Arsenal. Rosenior must now look to his remaining attacking options to fill the void. The "disappointing" nature of Gittens' injury means the Blues are light in wide areas just as the season approaches a critical juncture.
"So, for him to come off after 25 minutes is disappointing for him and hopefully it's not too bad," Rosenior concluded regarding Gittens.
The manager will now have to galvanise his squad to secure a result against their fierce rivals without two of their most explosive talents. The victory over West Ham proved the team can win without them, but Arsenal will present a far sterner test. For Rosenior, the immediate challenge is tactical, but his primary focus remains supporting a young player going through a rough period off the pitch.
