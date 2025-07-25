Real Madrid not giving up on William Saliba! Los Blancos prepare delegation to negotiate with Arsenal and push through blockbuster transfer for defender

Real Madrid are not reportedly giving up on William Saliba as Los Blancos prepare a delegation to negotiate with Arsenal for the French defender. Xabi Alonso's focus has shifted as concerns grow over their current defensive depth, following a troubling display against Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey during the Club World Cup.

Alonso wants to strengthen his defence

Konate & Saliba are among the options

Real ready to send officials to London to negotiate