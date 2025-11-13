Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid told to pay £200m million to land Chelsea's 'absolute genius' midfield star
Caicedo will interest Real Madrid
Nevin was running the rule over Chelsea's season so far in an interview with Casino Hawks. He spoke glowingly about the Ecuadorian, suggesting he could play in any team, including Xabi Alonso's side.
However, the finances of any approach for Caicedo could prove prohibitive, says Nevin. While the midfielder has been a standout performer in 2025/26, the pundit still thinks even the biggest clubs might hesitate to part with the £200m Chelsea would likely demand. Caicedo joined the west London club from Brighton for a British record transfer fee of £115m in 2023, signing an eight-year contract with the Blues.
Nevin: Caicedo is an "absolute genius defensively"
Speaking about the midfielder, Nevin said: "Moises Caicedo is capable of playing in any team because he's more than a destructive player, he's an absolute genius defensively. Yes, he would interest Real Madrid, but I can't see the numbers working. I’m struggling to see the numbers working.
"Because if he's bought for £100m, or £115m depending on what you hear about the add-ons, etc., how much is he going to have to spend to get him to give Chelsea a viable profit that they don't feel as if they've lost one of their best, if not their best, player?
You're talking 200 odd million. Unless you're a forward scoring 30, 40 goals a season, that market, I'm not sure about. Even though Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo were both bought for over 100 million and I have to say, it shocked a lot of us, that amount of money spent in that position. But to go further than that, I don't know."
Caicedo's 2025/26 season so far
Caicedo has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season. He has completed 90.7% of his passes, according to Opta. Typically viewed as a destructive defensive presence, his output in the final third has improved this term, completing 81.7% of his passes in the attacking third this term.
He is still just as ferocious in the tackle, making 3.2 tacklers per 90 minutes and winning close to 60% of his ground duels.
The standout moment of his campaign came during the Blues 2-1 win over Liverpool last month. His thunderous strike had an xG of just 0.03.
Caicedo a consistent performer in a baffling Chelsea side
Enzo Maresca's side has blown hot and cold throughout the 2025/26 season, yet they still find themselves sitting in third place in the Premier League table. While his teammates have struggled for consistency, Caicedo has been a stalwart in the middle of the park. If the Blues are to mount any serious attack on the title race this term, he will need to continue his rich vein of form. That will likely attract a cadre of suitors for his services, but as Nevin points out, his already lofty price tag following his record switch from Brighton could well see him stay in west London for the bulk of his prime.
Caicedo and Chelsea's Premier League season continues with an away trip to Burnley following the international, before the Blues travel to Barcelona in the Champions League on November 25.
