Real Madrid seek damages from UEFA after Super League appeal rejected by court but European body insists rules 'remain fully in force'

Los Blancos have confirmed their intention to seek financial compensation from UEFA after a key legal ruling went in their favour. The Provincial Court of Madrid dismissed appeals lodged by UEFA, La Liga, and the RFEF, upholding an earlier judgment that found UEFA guilty of breaching EU competition law during the Super League controversy.

The club issued a detailed statement shortly after the verdict, declaring: “Real Madrid C.F. welcomes the decision of the Audiencia Provincial dismissing the appeals formulated by UEFA, the RFEF and LaLiga. The ruling confirms UEFA seriously breached European Union competition law in the Super League case, in line with the ruling of the CJEU, by abusing their dominant position.”

The decision aligns with a 2023 ruling by the European Court of Justice (CJEU), which determined that UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully by blocking the creation of the Super League in 2021. Real Madrid, who remain one of only two clubs still backing the rebranded “Unify League” project alongside Barcelona, view the latest ruling as confirmation of UEFA’s monopoly in European football governance.