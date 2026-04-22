Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham buys stake in cricket's Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix

The investment sees Bellingham align with some familiar faces. While Warwickshire County Cricket Club retains a majority 50.4 per cent controlling stake, the remaining 48.4 per cent is held by Knighthead Capital Management, the owners of Birmingham City. This puts Bellingham in the same boardroom circles as NFL legend Tom Brady, who is a minority investor in the football club's parent company.

Reflecting on his upbringing, the Real Madrid star spoke of his deep affection for his first club. "For me, Birmingham City are the best team I could have ever come through at and the best team I could have supported. I got the best upbringing into football, into life there," he added, noting that everyone in the city "cares for one another really well."