Real Madrid player ratings vs Rayo Vallecano: Jude Bellingham is unstoppable! England star scores again but Carlo Ancelotti's side undone by defensive deficiencies

Carlo Ancelotti's side were good going forward without Kylian Mbappe, only to be let down by mistakes at the back.

Real Madrid lost the chance to go top of La Liga Saturday night, scrapping their way to a chaotic 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano. Jude Bellingham scored for the fifth straight game, but he alone couldn't redeem what was an otherwise forgettable defensive performance from Carlo Ancelotti's side - with the reigning La Liga champions conceding a trio of preventable goals.

Los Blancos were poor for 40 minutes. And Rayo made them pay. They scored two nearly identical goals in the 4th and 36th minute, a ball to a fall post and header back across Thibaut Courtois undoing the Madrid defence.

But they soon responded. Federico Valverde bagged the first, smashing home from 30 yards out. Bellingham equalised in short order, darting towards goal to meet Rodrygo's angled cross with a fine header. Madrid might have won it when Rodrygo's deflected strike flew into the net shortly after the break. But Rayo had an answer, club veteran Isi Palazon providing a tidy finish after ghosting into the box unmarked.

Article continues below

Madrid, in truth, never looked likely to get a winner. Vinicius Jr offered attacking thrust, without much cutting edge. And although Los Blancos had the majority of the ball, concrete chances came few and far between. The Brazilian came closest, but could only sting the palms of the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Vallecas...