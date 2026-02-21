Goal.com
Real Madrid Osasuna
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Osasuna: A Raul Asencio defensive disasterclass! Spaniard's late lapse costs Los Blancos as Vinicius Junior strike counts for nothing

After a testing week, Vinicius Jr did what he does best as he scored to bring Real Madrid backing into it against a spirited Osasuna side. The Brazilian's work was undone by some shoddy defending, however, as two cheap goals saw Los Blancos fall to a 2-1 defeat. The side from Pamplona struck before the break and in the 92nd minute to inflict a loss on Alvaro Arbeloa's side that might be crucial in the scope of the title race. Barcelona, how play on Sunday, can now move top with a win.

Osasuna had the first clear chance of an otherwise flat contest. Thibaut Courtois batted away from a close range header after a well-worked set-piece routine. They came close again shortly after, when Ante Budimir headed off the post with Courtois beaten. Given those opportunities, the home side were good value for their opener. Budimir latched onto a moment of defensive uncertainty, beat Courtois to a loose ball, and was clipped as he rounded the goalkeeper. A VAR review determined that there was enough contact for a penalty, and Budimir rolled home from the spot.

Madrid started the second half equally slowly, but found another gear on the hour mark. Vinicius got more involved and a moment of magic from Federico Valverde changed things. The Uruguayan burst into the final third and cut back for Vini, who made no mistake from inside the penalty area.

It seemed that the goal would be the start of a signature Madrid comeback. Instead, Osasuna had the last laugh. Raul Garcia, the veteran striker born in Barcelona, scored the winner, cutting inside a sprawling Raul Asencio, evading Trent Alexander-Arnold, and smashing past a helpless Courtois. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from El Sadar...

  • David Alaba Real MadridGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (4/10):

    Made a couple of nice saves but gave away a rather silly penalty - and was beaten from the spot.

    Dani Carvajal (4/10):

    Well short of his best. Constantly vulnerable to the ball over the top and given a hard time by former Madrid man Victor Munoz. 

    Raul Asencio (3/10):

    Chaotic at the back. Couldn't really deal with Budimir and misjudged the long ball leading up to the first goal. Skinned for the second, too, as he was sat down by Garcia. 

    David Alaba (6/10):

    A decent shift at centre-back. Comfortable on the ball and was the more effective of the defensive duo. 

    Alvaro Carreras (6/10):

    Some of his decision making on the ball was poor, but he was tidy defensively. 

  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Arda Guler (5/10):

    Has a tendency to float in and out of games, and this was one of them. Outmuscled defensively and a little lacking with his final ball.

    Federico Valverde (8/10):

    Certainly Madrid's best midfield performer on the night. Ran forward over and over, before setting up Vinicius' goal with a lovely assist. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Got properly stuck in, and denied a few counter-attacks. Really handy in games like this. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10)

    Tidy on the ball and certainly offered cover for Vinicius but he didn't get the ball forward enough. 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-OSASUNA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe (4/10):

    An ineffective night for Mbappe. Really should have been more decisive when he had the ball.

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Tormented his man all night long, and made no mistake in finding the corner to equalise. Has now scored five in his last four. 

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (4/10):

    A poor showing in a roaming role at right back. Moved the ball well but received a silly yellow - and might have done better for Osasuna's second. 

    Brahim Diaz (5/10):

    Ineffective in a brief cameo.

    Gonzalo Garcia (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Dani Ceballos (3/10):

    Gave the ball away in the run-up to the winner.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (4/10):

    A poor day for the relatively new manager. Madrid were outthought and outplayed by Osasuna, while individual errors proved costly. There will be growing pains - this was one of them.

