Real Madrid player ratings vs Monaco: Boo that! Vinicius Jr silences the haters with virtuoso display as Kylian Mbappe maintains superb Champions League goal-scoring form

Madrid were in control from the start. Though they may not have had the lion's share of possession, Los Blancos were devastating on the break. Mbappe grabbed the first with a fine slotted finish from a Federico Valverde feed. He added a second just short of half an hour, this time linking up with Vinicius, whose curled ball fell to the feet of the Frenchman for an easy finish.

The 2-0 lead might have been precarious given Monaco's attacking quality. But Madrid put the game to bed early in the second half. Vinicius assisted the third with a quick turn and deft roll of the ball into Franco Mastantuono's feet. The Argentine dutifully stroked his strike into the bottom corner. A sloppy own goal - off another Vinicius pass - made it four. Vinicius continued his fine evening of work to make it five. Bellingham added a sixth with a lovely shimmy and finish.

Madrid weren't error-free. A silly giveaway in their own box rather gifted a goal to Jordan Teze. And there were some nervy moments at 2-0. But this was otherwise a wonderful showing from Los Blancos, who were at their free-flowing best. Not every game will be this easy, no matter how simple this was made to look.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...