Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Spot on Vinicius Jr makes amends for first-leg penalty miss while Thibaut Courtois stands tall once again to seal safe passage into Champions League quarters

A familiar pattern developed early. City attacked, over and over - while Madrid were happy to hit on the break. Thibaut Courtous was busy early and often, but equalled every City effort. Los Blancos, meanwhile, made good on their first real attack. Vinicius fired at goal. Bernardo Silva tried to divert the ball off the line, but was adjudged to have used his arm. After a lengthy VAR review, Silva was sent off, while Madrid were awarded a penalty, which Vinicius dispatched.

But City responded. Their goal was a slightly awkward one, a deflection off Trent Alexander-Arnold falling kindly to the foot of Erling Haaland, who turned home. The two sides exchanged chances for the remainder of the half. Vinicius came close on a couple of occasions. Courtois made a handful more saves.

The second half was a far more open affair. Both teams had plenty of chances. City were twice denied by the offside flag. Madrid might have been awarded a penalty after Kylian Mbappe was dragged down in the box. There was time for one more, though. Vinicius provided it, tucking home from close range as a wide-open Man City were carved apart.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Etihad...