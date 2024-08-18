Real Madrid player ratings vs Mallorca: You're not in Ligue 1 anymore, Kylian! Mbappe fails to fire on La Liga debut as Vinicius Jr also struggles in disappointing draw

Los Blancos' high-powered attack didn't hit the heights expected of them as Carlo Ancelotti's side dropped points on the opening weekend

Kylian Mbappe endured a fruitless La Liga debut, and didn't get much help from the big names around him, as Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Mallorca to open the season.

What many predicted would be a statement performance was instead 90 minutes of tiny moments of concern, as Los Blancos' star-laden front three saw lots of the ball but failed to do much with it when it really counted.

Madrid did look lively in the opening minutes, as Mbappe and Vinicius Jr caused problems for a stretched Mallorca defence. Rodrygo found the eventual opener, though, cutting inside his man before curling an effort into the top corner.

The home side nearly equalised before half-time after a Thibaut Courtois blunder handed Vedat Muriqi a clear chance, but Antonio Rudiger - excellent on the night -battered the ball behind. Muriqi made amends after the break, however, as he snuck in at the back post from a corner to head past a helpless Courtois.

That should have provided Madrid's new look front three the platform to strut their stuff properly. Instead, they struggled through the remaining minutes, creating only half-chances and failing to break through a well-organised Mallorca block. By the end of it all, Vinicius was slumped on the sidelines, a frustrated Jude Bellingham looked on from the bench and Ferland Mendy was sent-off in the final seconds for a horror challenge.

Mbappe, meanwhile, will have to confront a Madrid debut in which he failed to have an impact.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadi Mallorca Son Moix...