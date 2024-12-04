Real Madrid player ratings vs Athletic Club: Get Kylian Mbappe off penalties! French superstars squanders another spot-kick as Jude Bellingham strike can't save Blancos from defeat in Bilbao

Carlo Ancelotti's side missed a chance to close the gap on Barcelona atop La Liga with a disappointing defeat on the road

Kylian Mbappe missed from the penalty spot again amid a lifeless performance as Real Madrid fell at a raucous San Mames to Athletic Club on Wednesday. Los Blancos' big-name summer signing saw a second straight spot-kick saved, and although Jude Bellingham kept Madrid in the game with his fourth goal in as many Liga games, two defensive errors proved costly in a 2-1 loss.

Madrid were on the back foot early as the home side enjoying a flurry of chances while the visitors failed to create much of note. The closest they came was a deflected Mbappe shot squirming into the net, only for his goal ruled out for offside. Federico Valverde also had an opportunity from a free-kick, but sent the ball well over the bar.

The home side took the lead early in the second half, when Thibaut Courtois parried a teasing ball directly into the path of Alex Berenguer, who walked the ball into the net from three yards out. Madrid had a golden chance to equalise through Mbappe, but the Frenchman missed his second penalty in a week - with reserve goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala parrying his shot away.

Bellingham made up for his team-mate's mistake, turning home from close-range to level the scores with 12 minutes remaining. A signature Madrid comeback seemed to be on, but Athletic responded immediately, with Gorka Guruzeta taking advantage of a Valverde error and finishing past Courtois.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from San Mames...