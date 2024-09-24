Carlo Ancelotti's side followed a fantastic first half with a poor second, and were perhaps fortunate to run out winners

Real Madrid started in style before finishing in uncertainty in a tense 3-2 win over Alaves. For 45 minutes, Los Blancos were rampant, the Vinicius Jr-Kylian Mbappe-Rodrygo trio purring to give the home side a 3-0 lead. But two late Alaves goals made things interesting - and almost saw Carlo Ancelotti's men collapse.

The Madrid opener came from an unlikely source, Lucas Vazquez sweeping Vinicius' cutback into the bottom corner. Mbappe made it two shortly before half time, a quick interchange with Jude Bellingham leading to an easy finish for Los Blancos' big summer signing.

Rodrygo scored the third shortly after half time, sliding one through the keeper's legs after far too easily evading two Alaves defenders. Endrick came close to adding a fourth within minutes of entering the fray, his deflected shot pinging off the post.

Alaves stuck around, though. Carlos Protesoni grabbed the first, curling one off the post from outside the box. Veteran Kike Garcia added a second two minutes later, setting up a nervy finish. Los Blancos held on, though, some smart defending securing a win that turned out to be far from easy.

