Real Madrid Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Jude Bellingham is on the mend, but Los Blancos' veterans are stepping up

Carlo Ancelotti's side are on a roll, with a number of key players finding their stride while the Englishman is on the sidelines

It's all about Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. In what was supposed to be a difficult season for Los Blancos, with Karim Benzema gone and no Kylian Mbappe to replace him, the England midfielder has stepped up. He is scoring at a similar rate to Cristiano Ronaldo in his early days in a Madrid kit, and Los Blancos are purring.

But an ankle injury has seen the Englishman sidelined of late, and others have stepped up. Vinicius Jr is back to his best, while Toni Kroos is pinging the ball around the Santiago Bernabeu for fun.

GOAL has rated every Real Madrid player's performance so far this season to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the club's Player of the Season award...

Article continues below

Previous update: December 21, 2023