(C)Getty Images
Real Madrid lead Marc Guehi race! La Liga leaders 'confident' of beating Liverpool to free signing of Crystal Palace captain
Real Madrid target another quality free-agent
Los Blancos are known to target free agents who can seamlessly slot into the starting XI. They captured Kylian Mbappe for free from Paris Saint-Germain and followed the same blueprint while signing David Alaba from Bayern Munich and Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea. Meanwhile, having already turned down an extension in the summer, Guehi has made his decision clear that his next step will be outside Selhurst Park. And Real Madrid, who have already sensed the opportunity to land one of England’s brightest defenders for nothing, are wasting no time in turning his head toward the Santiago Bernabeu, as revealed by The Sun. With both Alaba and Rudiger nearing the twilight of their careers, Madrid have made central defence a top priority. The arrival of Guehi is being viewed as an essential addition, and he should have little trouble settling down in the Spanish capital with Jude Bellingham and long-time friend Trent Alexander-Arnold ready to give him company.
- Getty Images
Bayern and Barca refuse to back down
Real Madrid may be leading the race, but Bayern Munich and Barcelona have not thrown in the towel. Bayern’s sporting director, Max Eberl, has confirmed that the German champions are “exploring the market” for defensive reinforcements, with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae potentially heading towards the exit door. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Eberl has already met with Guehi’s agent, Gordon Stipic, to discuss terms as the meeting marked Bayern’s first concrete step toward pursuing the Palace captain.
Speaking to DAZN, Eberl said, "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."
Meanwhile, Barcelona are also monitoring the situation closely, hoping to tempt Guehi with regular minutes. Eric Garcia remains a weak link in their backline, and Guehi will be a much-needed upgrade on the Spaniard.
Palace have already accepted the inevitable
Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already accepted that his captain’s time in south London is nearing its end. Speaking about the situation, the Austrian boss admitted Guehi had informed the club he would not be signing a new deal.
"I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year," he told reporters. "The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."
Adding another twist, Italian outlet Tuttosport has reported that Inter Milan have now joined the hunt for Guehi. The Nerazzurri are believed to be exploring a January swap proposal involving German defender Yann Bisseck, who Palace had previously bid €35 million (£30m/$41m) for last summer. However, it is understood that Guehi is not looking to make a mid-season move elsewhere and wants to fulfil his contractual commitments to Palace.
- Getty Images Sport
Where will Guehi play next?
Guehi is currently going through a purple patch and is arguably in the best form of his career. After helping Palace lift the FA Cup earlier this year and earning plaudits for his leadership under Glasner, the defender is ready to experience the next level. At Real Madrid, he would face competition from Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen, but he will be eager to force his way through and seal a starting berth by impressing Xabi Alonso at Valdebebas. As things stand, Guehi will be free to talk to foreign clubs from January 1, and Real Madrid will be poised to make their move once the window opens. If everything goes to plan, the defender will make a spectacular leap next summer.
Advertisement