'I strive to reach Real Madrid level' - Como star not giving up on Bernabeu dream after first meeting with 'football legend' Xabi Alonso
Ramon shining at Como after Madrid exit
Ramon, a graduate of Real Madrid’s famed La Fabrica academy, rose through the youth ranks before earning a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti, featuring in three La Liga matches and one Champions League game in the 2024-25 campaign. Como paid a transfer fee of €2.5 million after coach Fabregas called the youngster and convinced him that the club was the ideal place to continue his career. Though sold to Como, Madrid have retained a buy-back option on the defender.
In the current 2025-26 season, Ramon has appeared in eight Serie A games out of their 10 outings and has started in seven of them. Last weekend, the 20-year-old starred in defence as Como held reigning champions Napoli to a goalless draw. Despite his bright start in Italy, he hinted that he still has a return to Madrid in mind for the future.
'I strive to reach Real Madrid level'
Speaking to AS, Ramon said: "I strive to reach 'Real Madrid level', which is the highest level. I'm super happy here, I'm doing what I have to do. And in the future, we'll see."
Reminiscing the first time he caught up with current Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, Ramon said: "I remember perfectly when he came into the locker room. It was the first time I'd ever met a football legend like Xabi! It was incredible. He loved the rondos, the small-sided games, he was always involved. And his team always won! He hasn't lost his long-range shooting touch (laughs). Not much, because it was already the first team. But I was very excited; I saw my progress. It was like coming full circle."
When asked if player Alonso is similar to the manager version of the Spaniard, Ramon added: "Yes, even though we were just kids. It shaped us more as people. It instilled values
like humility, hard work, and effort. But he already demanded high pressing, good organisation, and personality on the ball. He asked us to play out from the back. A bit like what this Real Madrid team is trying to do."
How Ramon joined Como
Speaking about his transfer to Italy, Ramon had earlier told Sky Italia: "Cesc and I immediately understood each other. The project is ambitious; I found a perfect environment and many friends already in the team. I started straight away with two games as a starter and I couldn't have asked for more. He told me I was perfect for him, and I was thrilled to come. I've already learned a lot [from Fabregas] in just a few weeks. He did a great job last year, and having him as my coach is a privilege. Nico Paz is a close friend; I'm not surprised by what he's showing. I know his talent well and hope he stays with me for a long time at Como."
When will Ramon play next?
Ramon will be back in action for Como on Sunday as Fabregas' side take on Cagliari in a Serie A clash. Como, who have not lost a game since August 30, will aim to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games across all competitions with a win at home.
