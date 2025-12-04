adidas
Real Madrid legend David Beckham joins forces with current Blancos stars Jude Bellingham & Trent Alexander-Arnold to drop new throwback gunmetal adidas Predator Mania
Beckham & Zidane helped to make Predator boots iconic
Beckham, alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard and Zinedine Zidane, helped to build the Predator brand back in his heyday. While turning out for Manchester United, Real Madrid and England, the legendary No.7 sported the most recognisable of boots.
Known for setting trends and breaking the mould, Becks became synonymous with fabled footwear that has gone down in football folklore. He is now bringing an iconic boot back, as another era is defined by superstars of the present.
Historic colourway delivered by adidas
The Predator Mania for 2025, which is delivered in ‘Gunmetal’ grey, is said to blend “early-2000s nostalgia with modern construction”. The colourway itself is steeped in history. Beckham sported it during his early days in Madrid - with a striking combination of siler, white and an "unmistakable red tongue” allowing him to stand out from the crowd.
Said boot is considered to have been “one of the most photogenic of its time” and adidas are reviving it with “care.” The modern Predator “once again features a steely, metal-optic sheen that reads as both polished and aggressive, contrasted sharply by crisp white Three Stripes”. Adidas also point out how “the fold-over tongue, a visual trademark of the Mania series, returns in vivid red leather with embroidered adidas detailing, completing a look that defined a generation of playmakers”.
Predators gracing the field at Santiago Bernabeu again
While the look of the latest Predator remains “faithful” to its roots, “the craftsmanship has been elevated”. The remake has been produced at the historic Scheinfeld factory in Germany, with said facility adding “a layer of authenticity that mirrors how high-end Predators were once built”.
The Mania has seen “subtle refinements in structure, comfort, and responsiveness” that make the boot “feel prepared for today’s game without losing the weight of its past”. It will be gracing the field at Santiago Bernabeu again as Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold form part of adidas’ current stable of talent.
Bellingham helps return Real to winning ways
Bellingham has followed in the footsteps of legendary Frenchman Zidane at Real, inheriting the No.5 jersey that the World Cup winner once wore with such distinction. He has drawn comparisons to Beckham throughout his career, with both able to blend on-field ability with off the pitch marketing appeal.
All-action midfielder Bellingham wore the gunmetal Predators when Madrid returned to winning ways in their latest La Liga fixture - with a 3-0 victory away at Athletic Club ensuring that they remain just one point adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in another thrilling title race.
