Getty Images Sport
‘Like Real Madrid in Asia' - Karim Benzema reveals Al-Hilal trophy ambition after angering Cristiano Ronaldo with controversial transfer
Benzema compares new club to Spanish giants
Speaking in the wake of his shock switch across the Saudi divide, Benzema wasted no time in drawing parallels between his new employers and the most successful club in European history. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, who spent 14 illustrious years at the Bernabeu, believes the mentality and stature of Al-Hilal mirror that of the Spanish capital side.
"It's good. I'm happy to be here," Benzema told the club's official website after his first training session under Jorge Jesus. "After my first training with the team, with the coach, I'm so happy and glad to be a part of this team. It's a good team, with a good history. They have won a lot of trophies."
He went on to deliver the soundbite that will delight Al-Hilal fans and likely irritate their rivals: "It's similar, like Real Madrid in Asia. Everything is good, the fans are good, they play well, they have good players, they have a good mentality."
The 38-year-old also revealed a long-standing admiration for the club, citing previous friendly encounters during his time in Europe. "I liked this team from before. I used to play against them with Madrid and it was not an easy game. It was a good game so I have good memories. Today I'm happy because I'm a player of Al-Hilal."
- Getty Images Sport
Contract 'disrespect' forced Al-Ittihad exit
The move comes after a breakdown in relations between Benzema and Al-Ittihad, the club he captained to the league title last season. It has been reported that the forward felt "disrespected" by the terms offered for a contract extension.
The proposal from Al-Ittihad, managed centrally by the Saudi Pro League for Public Investment Fund-owned clubs (PIF), was structured in a way that would have effectively seen the veteran striker play for free, according to ESPN. Unwilling to accept such terms, and despite receiving offers to return to Europe, Benzema opted to remain in the Kingdom. A key factor in this decision was his lucrative image rights deal in Saudi Arabia, which runs until 2030.
Instead of extending his stay in Jeddah, he has joined the league leaders, a transfer orchestrated by the PIF to keep one of the league's marquee stars within the competition.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ronaldo furious at perceived favouritism
While Benzema settles into life at Al-Hilal, his arrival has reportedly sparked outrage at Al-Nassr. Ronaldo, Benzema’s former teammate at Real Madrid and captain of Al-Hilal’s closest title rivals, is said to be livid with the transfer.
Sources claim that Ronaldo refused to play for Al-Nassr on Monday in protest. The Portuguese superstar believes that the PIF is not investing equitably across the clubs it owns, arguing that sanctioning Benzema’s move to Al-Hilal hands an unfair advantage to a team that is already top of the table. However, Record reported this week that the forward has trained as normal for Jorge Jesus' team this week.
With Al-Nassr currently sitting just one point behind Al-Hilal in the standings, Ronaldo views this reinforcement as a direct blow to his hopes of lifting his first major league title in Saudi Arabia. The addition of a proven winner like Benzema to a squad that is already leading the pack has seemingly convinced Ronaldo that the playing field is being tilted against him.
- Getty Images Sport
Hungry for more silverware
Oblivious to the controversy surrounding the move, Benzema is focused solely on adding to his vast trophy cabinet. Having won 25 titles with Real Madrid and secured the league and King’s Cup double with Al-Ittihad last term, his hunger remains undiminished.
"It's a clear message," Benzema stated regarding his ambitions. "You know my mentality. I have a lot of ambition. I will work, I will give everything on the pitch. I will help this team and, inshallah, win trophies. For me it's more important to bring trophies."
The striker has netted eight goals in 14 league appearances this season and is expected to make his debut for his new club on Thursday against Al Okhdood. "As I said before, we have a good team, good fans and together, inshallah, we will do it," he concluded.
Advertisement