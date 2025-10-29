Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid goalkeeper suspended for red card for role in feisty brawl in Clasico win against Barcelona
Heated Clasico ends in chaos
It was chaos at the Bernabeu on Sunday night as the high-stakes El Clasico ended in a heated brawl involving players from both benches. What started as Vinicius's celebration right in front of the Barca dugout quickly spiralled into a full-blown scuffle that needed security to calm things down. Los Blancos' second-choice goalkeeper Lunin, who wasn’t even on the pitch, got caught up in the middle of it all. The Ukrainian sprinted from the bench to confront the Barca players and had to be held back by his teammates. Players including Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois were also seen exchanging words with Lamine Yamal, who didn’t hold back either. However, it was only Lunin who was sent off by referee Soto Grado.
Lunin handed one-match ban after El Clasico brawl
Lunin’s red card has now resulted in a one-match suspension, confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday. The referee’s official report stated that Lunin was sent off "for leaving his bench towards the opposing bench in an aggressive attitude, having to be held back by his own teammates.”
Real Madrid appealed the decision as they felt the call was harsh, but the committee backed the referee’s version of events, calling it a minor breach of sporting conduct.
The suspension will keep Lunin out for one game. However, Los Blancos have the option to appeal again if they want to take it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Meanwhile, none of the other players involved, including Vinicius, Carvajal, Bellingham and Yamal, faced further action.
Real Madrid had last laugh after Yamal’s pre-match jab
Before the Clasico even kicked off, Barcelona’s teenage star had taken a swipe at Madrid, stating that they complain all the time. His comments reportedly sparked anger in Madrid's dressing room, who wanted to teach the young winger a lesson on the pitch. Needless to say, those words by Yamal came back to haunt him. The Barca wonderkid struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu, managing just two shots and creating a couple of chances as Madrid’s backline kept him quiet.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 22nd minute before Fermin Lopez levelled for the visitors. But Bellingham’s strike just before half-time proved to be the winner. Mbappe's second-half penalty miss didn’t cost the hosts as they cruised to a win. Madrid players, including captain Carvajal, made sure to respond to Yamal after the game, which led to further escalation between the two teams.
As well as the bust-up, Madrid's victory was overshadowed by Vinicius' furious response to his substitution in the second-half. The Brazilian has since apologised to his team-mate's and the club's fans, though he neglected to mention coach Xabi Alonso in the statement he posted on social media on Wednesday.
Before that, he attempted to explain the fiery nature of the match, saying: "This is how the Clasico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch. We try to maintain balance, but that's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans."
Madrid pull clear at the top in La Liga
The win put the Los Blancos five points clear at the top of La Liga, with nine wins from their first 10 games. Meanwhile, the defending champions are chasing behind with seven wins. With the dust yet to settle from the Clasico, both Spanish giants now turn their attention back to league action. Madrid will host Villarreal later this week without Lunin, who was expected to be on the bench, as they look to maintain their strong form. Meanwhile, Barcelona take on Elche on Sunday, hoping to close the gap at the top.
