Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen apologises on Chinese social media platform after sharing offensive post
Huijsen publicly apologises on Chinese social media
In the wake of the growing controversy, the 20-year-old star took to Real Madrid’s official Weibo account to issue a formal statement to his followers in East Asia. Looking to mitigate the fallout on a platform that boasts over 582 million monthly active users, the defender expressed his remorse for the incident.
"I sincerely apologize to my Chinese friends," the statement read. "I previously forwarded content that included offensive messages unintentionally. It was completely unintentional, and I regret the distress caused."
Racist tropes spark Weibo fury
While the apology was swift, the nature of the original post has left a bitter taste for many. Reports indicate that the shared image was accompanied by highly offensive remarks from internet users, including one that claimed the subject could be "blindfolded with dental floss." Another comment featured in the screenshot reportedly stated that "even the Chinese call him Chinese," further escalating the tension surrounding the post. The incident has cast a shadow over the rising star's reputation as he continues his development at the Bernabeu.
Despite the official apology, many fans in China remain unsatisfied with the club’s handling of the situation. Critics have pointed out that the statement was only released on Weibo, a platform specifically targeted at the Chinese market, and was significantly absent from both Huijsen’s and Real Madrid's global Instagram or X accounts. This has led to demands for a more transparent, worldwide apology or a video statement, with supporters questioning whether the remorse is genuine or merely a branding exercise to protect the club's heavy commercial interests in the region.
A history of diplomatic tension
This is not the first time the Spanish giants have had to navigate tricky diplomatic waters regarding their relationship with China. In 2024, the club was forced to distance itself from a fan who was filmed singing a song containing anti-Chinese slurs prior to the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The Chinese Embassy in Spain took the unusual step of filing a formal protest, describing the fan's behavior as "insulting to China, vulgar, and of bad character." The club responded by condemning the video and insisting the actions of an individual did not reflect Real Madrid’s core values.
Racism row looms large ahead Benfica match
The timing of Huijsen's social media blunder is particularly awkward for the Real Madrid hierarchy. The club are currently awaiting the results of a UEFA investigation into alleged racist abuse by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni, directed at star forward Vinicius Junior during a recent clash. Los Blancoshave been vocal in their support of the Brazilian, who has been a frequent target of discrimination, making any internal disciplinary issues regarding similar topics a major headache for president Florentino Perez and the board.
As the footballing world becomes increasingly globalised, the scrutiny on player conduct across social media has never been higher. For Real Madrid, maintaining a pristine image in Asia is vital for their financial growth, and Huijsen’s error serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with wearing the famous white shirt. Whether the 20-year-old will face further internal sanctions remains to be seen, but for now, the focus will be on ensuring that his actions on the pitch do more talking with the second leg of their Champions League knockout play-off against Benfica just right on the horizon.
