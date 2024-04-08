BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Real Madrid keen to close roof at Santiago Bernabeu to ramp up atmosphere for Champions League showdown with Man City

Real MadridManchester CityChampions LeagueReal Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid want to play their Champions League home fixture against Manchester City under a closed roof.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madrid want to play under closed roof
  • Have asked UEFA for permission
  • Face Man City in Champions League

Editors' Picks