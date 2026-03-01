Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa sends out strong message on Rodrygo amid talk of summer exit

The Blancos boss emphasised that his tactical setup is designed to accommodate the unique talents of his squad rather than forcing players into a rigid system, insisting that his decisions are always based on what the specific match requires and ensuring that there is a place for every high-calibre attacker in his rotation when they are fit and available.

Arbeloa added: "The good thing will be that, with the different capacities and conditions that the players have, they give us different things. When you make changes you don't take someone off because they are doing it poorly, it's because you want other things. The return of Rodrygo is going to contribute many things in different positions and, in each one, he is different from what we have."

He also took the opportunity to praise Vinicius Junior, though he refused to take credit for the winger's recent hot streak, stating: "I don't know if I have touched a key; the merit belongs to Vinicius, who is a fantastic footballer. My only merit is giving him a lot of confidence and affection."