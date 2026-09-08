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Ex-Tottenham star stuns Lille as Ethan Mbappe sees RED in Champions League thriller
Betis mark Champions League return with victory
Betis marked their return to Champions League football with a thrilling comeback victory away against Lille. Former Tottenham striker Parrott scored the decisive goal to seal an action-packed night for the Spanish club.
Lille dominated much of the first half, taking the lead twice in an end-to-end encounter. However, a spirited performance after the restart and a crucial red card for the French hosts helped the Spanish side secure all three points.
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Parrott continues impressive form for Real Betis
Ayase Ueda, a summer arrival from Feyenoord, scored his second goal in as many games when he nodded in from close range following a well-weighted delivery from Mbappe. Marc Bartra quickly restored parity for Betis with a diving header from Pablo Fornals' whipped cross, but Alexsandro's header from a Gaetan Perrin corner put Lille back in front.
Bartra levelled once again just three minutes after the restart, applying a slight headed touch to Isco's free-kick past Berke Ozer. Parrott then completed the comeback by rifling a low effort into the far corner.
The winning strike highlighted Parrott's impressive form since joining Betis last month. The former Spurs man had already proven his quality after scoring the only goal in Friday's victory against Real Madrid.
Mbappe red card compounds Lille misery
Lille's evening worsened rapidly shortly after Parrott's winning effort. Ethan Mbappe, the brother of Real Madrid star Kylian, was shown a red card after appearing to elbow Natan off the ball.
Despite being reduced to ten men, the French side pushed hard for a late equaliser. They introduced several attacking reinforcements, including former Arsenal and Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, in an attempt to breach the opposition.
However, the Betis defence held firm against the late onslaught. The Spanish side withstood the late pressure to seal a famous European victory on French soil.
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Both sides shift focus back to domestic league action
The hard-fought win provides Betis with vital early momentum on their return to Europe's premier competition. The Spanish side will now look to carry that positive form back into domestic action when they travel to face Villarreal in Liga.
Lille, meanwhile, must quickly put this frustrating defeat behind them. The French outfit will host Troyes in Ligue 1 for their next fixture as they aim to bounce back.
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