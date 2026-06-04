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RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande drops major hint he's going to snub Liverpool & make move to another European giant
Childhood dreams point toward Paris
The race for RB Leipzig's teenage sensation Diomande has taken a dramatic turn, with the winger admitting a long-standing passion for the European champions. Despite intense interest from the Premier League, the 19-year-old hasn't hidden his preference for a return to France, citing family ties as a primary reason for his allegiance.
"My future? I have a team that takes care of that," Diomande said. "I try to stay as focused as possible. I've loved PSG since I was little. I think my father was a PSG supporter. But I'm not thinking about the future, I'm staying focused on the World Cup. We'll see what happens after that."
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Liverpool's Salah replacement plan in jeopardy
This development represents a major setback for the Merseyside club, who had originally earmarked the 19-year-old as the ideal long-term successor to the departing Salah. Liverpool's interest is entirely justified by his stellar 2025-26 campaign, as Diomande racked up 20 goal contributions in 33 Bundesliga appearances and established himself as a uniquely dangerous ball-carrier, completing a staggering, league-high 118 dribbles.
However, the player's personal preference is steadily pulling him toward France rather than the Premier League, especially as PSG appear to have moved into pole position to secure the winger's services following reports of a verbal agreement between the two parties.
Defensive exodus adds to Anfield woes
The potential loss of Diomande to a European rival is only part of the mounting personnel issues facing the Liverpool hierarchy. The club is already reeling from the confirmed departure of key figures, leaving significant holes in the squad that need to be addressed before the new campaign begins.
In a shock development, France international Ibrahima Konate has announced his departure from Anfield and is reportedly closing in on a sensational move to Real Madrid as a free agent. With Salah and veteran left-back Andrew Robertson also confirmed to be leaving the club, the need for fresh blood at Anfield has never been more urgent, making the setback in the Diomande pursuit even more damaging.
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World Cup focus remains
For now, Diomande is attempting to block out the noise as he prepares to represent Ivory Coast at the World Cup this summer. The Elephants are scheduled to face Germany, Ecuador, and Curacao in Group E, and the teenager is expected to be a focal point of their offensive strategy.
While the player remains focused on the pitch, his representatives are expected to continue talks behind the scenes. With PSG looking for a specialist on the right flank to balance their attack, all signs point toward a summer move to the French capital, leaving Liverpool to potentially pivot toward other targets in their post-Salah era planning.