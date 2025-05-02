Athletic Bilbao v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Rasmus Hojlund's redemption! Ruben Amorim praises Man Utd striker for 'best game' since his arrival but sends warning to Dane & Harry Maguire after Athletic Club exploits

R. HoejlundR. AmorimAthletic Club vs Manchester UnitedAthletic ClubManchester UnitedEuropa League

Ruben Amorim lavished praise on Rasmus Hojlund for the "best game" since his arrival at Manchester United against Athletic Club.

  • United thrashed Athletic 3-0 at San Mames
  • Hojlund a constant threat to Spanish side
  • Amorim impressed with Dane's performance
