Manchester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Rasmus Hojlund told he must improve his goal ratio at Man Utd by Red Devils legend Dimitar Berbatov

R. HoejlundManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has advised Rasmus Hojlund that he must improve his goal ratio at Old Trafford.

  • Hojlund joined Man Utd from Atalanta
  • Hasn't yet met expectations
  • Berbatov backs Hojlund to discover his scoring touch
