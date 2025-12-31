Getty Images Sport
Rasmus Hojlund 'considers himself a Napoli player' and permanent transfer from Man Utd is just a 'formality', confirms club director
Hojlund has shone back in Italy
Napoli needed to bring in a new frontman owing to injury to Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian sustaining a thigh injury during a pre-season friendly with Olympiacos.
Hojlund has made an impressive impact with Napoli, having scored his fifth and sixth league goals of the season in the weekend's 2-0 win over Cremonese, surpassing his 2024-25 Premier League tally. Napoli director Giovanni Manna believes it's a "formality" that the 22-year-old will join the defending Serie A champions permanently, with the club reportedly holding a £38 million ($51m) buy option on the striker.
Hojlund 'considers himself a Napoli player'
Speaking with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Manna said: "We did everything we could to sign him. There were more storied clubs interested, but his will was crucial, and we are proud of it.
"We had no doubts. Rasmus is decisive in terms of numbers, but also in how he understands the coach’s input. This makes a difference. There’s an option to buy and an obligation to buy if we qualify for the Champions League.
"The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us. This is extremely important." When asked if Hojlund's permanent signing was just a "formality", Manna replied: "As of today, I think so."
Hojlund is one of a number of players Napoli have signed from the Premier League in recent seasons, which Manna touched upon, stating: "It’s the reference market, where even players coming from mid-table teams can help you. They have mentality, but sometimes more heart is needed."
'What a great decision looks like'
Hojlund recently aimed a dig at United after Napoli beat Bologna in the Supercoppa Italiana earlier this month. A David Neres brace was enough for the Partenopei to win the trophy for the third time in their history.
After the match, Hojlund posted a picture of himself holding the trophy with the caption: "What a great decision looks like."
Hojlund, whose six league goals rank joint-third in Serie A this season, will now hope to fire Napoli to a second successive Scudetto. Antonio Conte's side are third in Italy's top tier, just two points behind league leaders Inter heading into the New Year in one of the tightest Serie A title races in years.
Legendary striker's praise for Hojlund
Hojlund also recently came in for praise from legendary former Italian striker Christian Vieri, who believes the former Atalanta man is "one of the five best strikers in the world". Vieri played for his fair share of top Italian sides during his playing career, including Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Atalanta and Fiorentina.
"I consider Hojlund as potentially one of the five best strikers in the world," Vieri said earlier this month. "He can score goals, but he knows how to attack deep and wear down defences. He has a strong left foot and is great with his head and his physicality."
Hojlund will hope to live up to Vieri's praise when Napoli resume their Scudetto push with a trip to capital side Lazio at the weekend.
