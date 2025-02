Raphinha outlines Xavi's role in convincing him to stay at Barcelona and reveals what Hansi Flick told him before joining La Liga giants amid constant rumours around Brazil star's future Barcelona Raphinha Transfers H. Flick X. Hernandez LaLiga

Raphinha has revealed that former coach Xavi played a huge role in convincing him to stay at Barcelona, and also lauded Hansi Flick's trust in him.