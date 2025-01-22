'It got heated' - Raphinha reveals details of tunnel brawl with Benfica players that saw police intervene as Barcelona hero claims he was baited with 'insults' after scoring dramatic winner in crazy Champions League clash
Raphinha has claimed that 'insults' aimed towards him from Benfica players sparked an altercation after Barcelona's thrilling Champions League win.
- Barca won 5-4
- Raphinha scored injury-time winner
- Claims he was insulted