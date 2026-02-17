'The rules are different!' - Raphinha hints at refereeing conspiracy as Barcelona make 'against everyone' claim after Girona controversy

The Catalan derby was billed as a pivotal moment in the title race, but it ended in scenes of pure exasperation for the visitors. Barcelona appeared to be in control after Pau Cubarsi opened the scoring, yet the game flipped on its head during a frantic second half. The breaking point arrived in the 86th minute when Fran Beltran found the net for Girona. Barcelona players immediately surrounded referee Cesar Soto Grado, claiming that Claudio Echeverri had stepped on Jules Kounde’s foot in the build-up.

Despite the frantic protests and the clear impact on the play, the goal was allowed to stand without a trip to the VAR monitor. The decision left the Barcelona bench incensed and the players visibly demoralised. For a team that has been near-perfect under Flick this season, the collapse felt less like a tactical failure and more like a consequence of external factors, setting the stage for a week of intense scrutiny over the standard of refereeing in the Spanish top flight.