Top 10 World Cup 2026 away kits and where to buy them

While a home kit carries the weight of a nation’s history, the away kit is where designers truly get to flex their creative muscles. It’s a canvas for bold experiments, deep cultural storytelling, and the kind of lifestyle appeal that transitions effortlessly from the pitch to the streets.

From nostalgia-infused retro throwbacks to avant-garde masterpieces inspired by local art, architecture, and even geography, the 2026 lineup has raised the bar for football fashion.

We’ve sifted through the releases from Nike, adidas, PUMA, and beyond to separate the instant classics from the training-ground duds. Here are GOAL's top 10 away kits that have already won the fashion war at the 2026 World Cup: